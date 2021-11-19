ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Kenya vs Nigeria Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Kenya will take on Nigeria in the tenth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers on Saturday at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center.

Kenya are a well-balanced side, and have had a decent run in the tournament so far. They beat Uganda by one run in their tournament opener. They lost their second game of the tournament to Tanzania by 49 runs. They registered an eight-wicket victory over Nigeria in their third game before beating Tanzania by seven wickets in the reverse fixture.

Vraj Patel (3/17), Rakep Patel (2/7) and Shem Ngoche (2/12) were the wreckers in chief, restricting an in-form Tanzania side to 101. Rushab Patel (24-ball 24) and Collins Obuya (14-ball 28) ensured that Kenya chased down the target quite comfortably. Irfan Karim and Alex Obanda also made notable contributions with the bat in hand.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have had a rather disappointing run in the tournament, having lost all their matches so far. They lost their tournament-opener to Tanzania by six wickets. They lost their second game of the tournament to Uganda by 12 runs. They then lost to Kenya by eight wickets in their third game. Uganda then handed them an eight-wicket defeat in their last game.

While batting first, Ashmit Shreshtha (35-ball 28) and Peter Aho (17-ball 24) ensured some sort of respectability to the Nigerian total. While defending a below-par total, Prosper Useni and Sesan Adedeji chipped in with one wicket apiece. Nigeria will need to step-up their performances, and hold their nerve in crunch moments if they are to get off the mark in the tournament and register their first victory.

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Nigeria, Match 10 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Date: 20th November 2021.

Time: 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Rwanda.

Kenya vs Nigeria Weather Report

Overcast skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to hover between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain can be expected.

Kenya vs Nigeria Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre is a good surface. It offers equal assistance to batters and bowlers. The batters can play their shots once they have their eye in. The bowlers need to hit the right areas to extract assistance from the wicket.

Kenya vs Nigeria Probable XIs

Kenya

Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Wasim(wk), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (c ), Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno.

.

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c ), Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Issac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshtha (wk), Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba.

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Kenya are a balanced side and have found form as they have progressed in the tournament. Kenya are expected to win this game.

Kenya vs Nigeria TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: N/A.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Vraj Patel to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far