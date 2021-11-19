ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Tanzania vs Uganda Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Tanzania takes on Uganda in Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers on 20th November, Saturday. The match will be held at The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Tanzania has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far. They won their first two games of the tournament but failed to carry the momentum into the next two encounters. They won their tournament-opener against Nigeria by six wickets.

After that they beat Kenya by 49 runs in their second game. They lost their third game to Uganda by eight wickets. In their reverse fixture against Kenya, they faced a seven-wicket defeat.

Batting first Tanzania could only manage a below par 101-run total. Kassim Nassoro Mussa (31-ball 42) and Jitin Singh (15-ball 21) ensured that their bowlers had something to bowl to. Harsheed Chohan, Riziki Kizeto and Sanjaykumar Thakor chipped in with one wicket each.

Uganda have had a pretty decent run in the tournament so far. They lost their tournament-opener to Kenya by 1 run. They then beat Nigeria by 12 runs in what was a rain-curtailed encounter. Post that they beat an in-form Tanzania side by 8 wickets in their third game, after which they beat beat Nigeria by 8 wickets in the reverse fixture.

Riazat Ali Shah (4/12) and Henry Ssenyondo (2/24) were the stars with the ball in hand, as they restricted Nigeria to a 112-run total while bowling first. Ronak Patel (35-ball 35) and Simon Ssesazi (18-ball 25) ensured that they chased down the Nigerian score without much trouble.

Tanzania vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Tanzania vs Uganda, Match 9 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Date: 20th November 2021

Time: 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Tanzania vs Uganda Weather Report

Intermittently overcast skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius. Short spells of rain are expected.

Tanzania vs Uganda Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is slightly on the slower side. It is expected to assist slower bowlers more than others. Teams will look to chase on this surface if they win the toss. The batters need to take their time and choose their shots wisely.

Tanzania vs Uganda Probable XIs

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c ), Ivan Selemani, Arshan Jasani, Jitin Singh, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Harsheed Chohan, Sanjaykumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally, Riziki Kiseto, Nasibu Mapunda (wk), Ally Kimote.

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumza, Brian Masaba (c ), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.

Tanzania vs Uganda Match Prediction

Tanzania are a balanced side, after having won the first 2 games they then lost their next 2 games. They will be rearing to go and bounce-back in this encounter.

Tanzania vs Uganda TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Riazat Ali Shah to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far