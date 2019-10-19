×
ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019: Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob elated after upsetting Scotland  

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
34   //    19 Oct 2019, 06:59 IST

Singapore recorded the first upset of the tournament (Image Credits - ICC)
Singapore recorded the first upset of the tournament (Image Credits - ICC)

In the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 the team from Singapore upset the heavyweights Scotland to register the first upset of the tournament. The Singapore skipper, Amjad Mahboob, was overjoyed after the team's win and he opened up on his team's win in the post-match presentation.

Scotland had won the toss and elected to bowl first at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Singapore's opener Surendran Chandramohan scored a half-century while the team's middle order batsmen Aritra Dutta and Manpreet Singh chipped in with some vital contributions to guide Singapore to a score of 168 in their 20 overs. For Scotland, Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif scalped two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 169 runs, the Scots got off to a good start as the opening pair of Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey added 70 runs for the first wicket. However, things went downhill for Scotland after that as the batting unit lost their momentum in the middle. Ultimately, they required 19 runs off the last two overs but some fine bowling from Janak Prakash and Singapore's skipper Mahboob ensured that Scotland lost the match by two runs.


Talking to the reporters after the match, Amjad said,

"When the batsman hit the ball, some of the boys had started celebrating already. I was shouting at my keeper to throw the ball to me, the batsmen are still running. The fielder threw the ball again to the keeper end. Aritra [Dutta] was there and he took off the bails and the result was ours. It's a great feeling. Beating Scotland is not an easy thing. We know they are one of the strongest teams and we are very happy. We want to carry on with the same momentum in the tournament."

He revealed his conversation with Prakash before the final over and added,

"Before the second-last over, we had 19 to defend. I told [Janak Prakash] if you give me eight to ten runs, I am definitely going to win the match for Singapore."

Scotland will play their next match against Kenya tomorrow while Singapore will look to continue their momentum when they meet Bermuda on Sunday.

Tags:
ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 Scotland Cricket Singapore Cricket George Munsey Kyle Coetzer
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Match 1 | Yesterday
SGP 168/6 (20.0 ov)
SCO 166/9 (20.0 ov)
Singapore won by 2 runs
SGP VS SCO live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
NED 166/4 (20.0 ov)
KEN 136/8 (20.0 ov)
Netherlands won by 30 runs
NED VS KEN live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 153/5 (20.0 ov)
IRE 155/2 (17.2 ov)
Ireland won by 8 wickets
HK VS IRE live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
UAE 108/9 (20.0 ov)
OMAN 109/3 (18.2 ov)
Oman won by 7 wickets
UAE VS OMAN live score
Match 5 | Today, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Bermuda
PNG VS BER preview
Match 8 | Today, 03:40 PM
Scotland
Kenya
SCO VS KEN preview
Match 7 | Today, 03:40 PM
Netherlands
Namibia
NED VS NAM preview
Match 6 | Today, 03:40 PM
Jersey
Nigeria
JER VS NGA preview
Match 9 | Today, 09:00 PM
Ireland
United Arab Emirates
IRE VS UAE preview
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Canada
Jersey
CAN VS JER preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Namibia
PNG VS NAM preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 03:40 PM
Hong Kong
Oman
HK VS OMAN preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 03:40 PM
Bermuda
Singapore
BER VS SGP preview
Match 14 | Mon, 21 Oct, 11:30 AM
Scotland
Papua New Guinea
SCO VS PNG preview
Match 17 | Mon, 21 Oct, 03:40 PM
Kenya
Bermuda
KEN VS BER preview
Match 16 | Mon, 21 Oct, 03:40 PM
Ireland
Oman
IRE VS OMAN preview
Match 15 | Mon, 21 Oct, 03:40 PM
Hong Kong
United Arab Emirates
HK VS UAE preview
Match 18 | Mon, 21 Oct, 09:00 PM
Canada
Nigeria
CAN VS NGA preview
Match 19 | Tue, 22 Oct, 11:30 AM
Scotland
Namibia
SCO VS NAM preview
Match 21 | Tue, 22 Oct, 03:40 PM
United Arab Emirates
Jersey
UAE VS JER preview
Match 20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 03:40 PM
Singapore
Netherlands
SGP VS NED preview
Match 23 | Wed, 23 Oct, 11:30 AM
Oman
Nigeria
OMAN VS NGA preview
Match 22 | Wed, 23 Oct, 11:30 AM
Namibia
Bermuda
NAM VS BER preview
Match 25 | Wed, 23 Oct, 03:40 PM
Ireland
Canada
IRE VS CAN preview
Match 24 | Wed, 23 Oct, 03:40 PM
Singapore
Kenya
SGP VS KEN preview
Match 26 | Wed, 23 Oct, 09:00 PM
Hong Kong
Jersey
HK VS JER preview
Match 27 | Thu, 24 Oct, 11:30 AM
Netherlands
Papua New Guinea
NED VS PNG preview
Match 28 | Thu, 24 Oct, 11:30 AM
United Arab Emirates
Nigeria
UAE VS NGA preview
Match 29 | Thu, 24 Oct, 03:40 PM
Hong Kong
Canada
HK VS CAN preview
Match 31 | Thu, 24 Oct, 09:00 PM
Scotland
Bermuda
SCO VS BER preview
Match 32 | Fri, 25 Oct, 11:30 AM
Ireland
Jersey
IRE VS JER preview
Match 32 | Fri, 25 Oct, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Singapore
PNG VS SGP preview
Match 33 | Fri, 25 Oct, 03:40 PM
Namibia
Kenya
NAM VS KEN preview
Match 34 | Fri, 25 Oct, 09:00 PM
Oman
Canada
OMAN VS CAN preview
Match 35 | Sat, 26 Oct, 11:30 AM
Ireland
Nigeria
IRE VS NGA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 26 Oct, 03:40 PM
Netherlands
Bermuda
NED VS BER preview
Match 37 | Sat, 26 Oct, 09:00 PM
Namibia
Singapore
NAM VS SGP preview
Match 39 | Sun, 27 Oct, 11:30 AM
Hong Kong
Nigeria
HK VS NGA preview
Match 38 | Sun, 27 Oct, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Kenya
PNG VS KEN preview
Match 40 | Sun, 27 Oct, 03:40 PM
Oman
Jersey
OMAN VS JER preview
Match 41 | Sun, 27 Oct, 03:40 PM
Scotland
Netherlands
SCO VS NED preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Oct, 09:00 PM
United Arab Emirates
Canada
UAE VS CAN preview
Qualifying Play Off 1 | Tue, 29 Oct, 03:40 PM
A2
B3
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifying Play Off 2 | Tue, 29 Oct, 09:00 PM
A3
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifying Play Off 3 | Wed, 30 Oct, 03:40 PM
A4
Qualifying PO1 Loser
TBA VS TBA preview
| Wed, 30 Oct, 09:00 PM
B4
Qualifying PO2 Loser
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play Off | Thu, 31 Oct, 03:40 PM
5th Place
6th Place
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 1 | Fri, 01 Nov, 03:40 PM
B1
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 01 Nov, 09:00 PM
A1
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play Off | Sat, 02 Nov, 03:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sat, 02 Nov, 09:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
