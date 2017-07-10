ICC T20I Rankings: West Indies overtake India; Evin Lewis climbs to fourth

Loss in the one-off T20I against West Indies meant India dropped to fifth in the latest T20I rankings.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 10 Jul 2017, 11:23 IST

Kohli retains his No.1 spot in the T20I batsmen rankings but India slipped down to No.5

West Indies moved above India into fourth place in the latest ICC T20I team rankings after their nine-wicket victory over India in the one-off T20I at Jamaica on Sunday. In the player’s rankings, centurion Evin Lewis was the big winner as he moved up to No.4 in the batsmen’s rankings which is still led by Virat Kohli.

India, who were in fourth place before the start of the game, lost three rating points and are now in fifth place with 115 points, just five ahead of sixth-placed Australia. In the space of a few days, India have lost ground in both the ODI and T20I rankings while continuing to reign supreme as the No.1 ranked Test side.

West Indies, who began the match four rating points behind India, got three and are now at 117 points, two ahead of India and just four behind third-placed Pakistan. The return of several key stars for the T20I clash boosted their confidence as they ended the tour with a victory.

New Zealand retained their No.1 ranking and still hold a two-point lead over England, who are in second place and themselves only two ahead of Pakistan who are on 121. The rest of rankings remain unchanged with Australia and South Africa still on 110 points, the former taking sixth place on decimal points.

Extra Cover: India lose points in latest ICC ODI rankings despite series win

In the player rankings, courtesy of his unbeaten 125, Evin Lewis made a huge leap as he now occupies fourth spot on the batsmen’s rankings which is still led by Virat Kohli, who strengthened his grip on top spot with a tidy 39. The Indian captain holds a 17-point lead over Australian opener Aaron Finch, who is in second place with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rounding off the top three.

In the bowler’s rankings, Imad Wasim remains the No.1 ranked T20I bowler, India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the West Indies tour remains in second place, with Imran Tahir in third, Rashid Khan fourth while Samuel Badree dropped to No.5.

The only other Indian in the top ten, Ravichandran Ashwin, retains his 10th spot although he did lose five points after the solitary T20I against West Indies, in which he went for 39 runs in his four overs.

ICC T20I Team Rankings