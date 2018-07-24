Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC Test rankings ahead of the India-England series

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.87K   //    24 Jul 2018, 15:01 IST

<p>

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunarathne rose to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen, becoming his side's highest-ranked batsman. The update, released by the ICC after the end of the Sri Lanka-South Africa Test series.

The top-5 in the batting rankings retained the same look, with the suspended Steven Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and David Warner forming the first five in the list.

Kanurathne's teammate, Dinesh Chandimal, also moved one place up to be eighth, while Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar slipped to the ninth and tenth spot.

In the bowling rankings, England's James Anderson moved one place up in the rankings and will start the series against India as the No.1 ranked Test bowler. He replaced South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, who slipped one place down, just above India's Ravindra Jadeja. Vernon Philander and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath, who announced that he will quit international cricket after the end of the England series later this year, retained his place at No.8 after claiming a six-for in the second innings of the second Test.

Kohli, who will captain India for the five-match Test series beginning August 1, will be eyeing the top spot, with the current No.1, Steve Smith, out of the game until next year. He is currently 25 points adrift of the former Australian captain.

South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn, who scored a century in the final innings of the series, moved up to 105 from the 148th spot, a jump of 43 places.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting (Top 10) -

Steve Smith
Virat Kohli
Joe Root
Kane Williamson
David Warner
C. Pujara
D. Karunaratne
D. Chandimal
Dean Elgar
Aiden Markram

Bowling (Top 10) -

James Anderson
Kagiso Rabada
Ravindra Jadeja
Vernon Philander
R. Ashwin
Pat Cummins
Trent Boult
Rangana Herath
Neil Wagner
Josh Hazlewood
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
