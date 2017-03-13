Latest ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin back on top in All Rounders list, Kane Williamson moves into the Top 2

A look at the latest ICC rankings.

Kane Williamson moved into the Top 2

In the latest ICC Test rankings released on Monday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has jumped two places to move to 2nd on the table, thanks to his knock of 130 against South Africa in the Dunedin Test last week.

His rise has meant that both Joe Root of England Virat Kohli of India have slipped one spots to 3rd and 4th respectively. The former’s next Test will only be in July when the South Africans come visiting the Old Blighty while the latter has had a mediocre start to the Test series against Australia and with two Tests left in the series, will look to get back to the Number 2 spot.

The other key component of the Indian setup-Ravichandran Ashwin- reclaimed his top spot in the ICC Allrounders rankings after his fine performance in the Bengaluru Test, where in, the second innings he took a six-wicket haul and finished with a match haul of eight wickets. He replaced Shakib Al Hasan at the top of the table.

In the Bowlers Rankings, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner and his spin counterpart Ravindra Jadeja continued to jointly hold the top spot followed by Josh Hazlewood, Rangana Herath, who became the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of the game on Saturday, when he eclipsed Daniel Vettori’s tally of 362 Test wickets and Kagiso Rabada from South Africa.

Here’s the table for the Top 10 Batsmen in the ICC Test Rankings:

No. Name Country Points 1. Steve Smith Australia 936 2. Kane Williamson New Zealand 869 3. Joe Root England 848 4. Virat Kohli India 847 5. David Warner Australia 794 6. Cheteshwar Pujara India 793 7. Azhar Ali Pakistan 779 8. Younus Khan Pakistan 772 9. Hashim Amla South Africa 757 10. AB de Villiers South Africa 747

Top 10 Bowlers

No. Name Country Points 1. Ravichandran Ashwin India 892 Ravindra Jadeja India 892 3. Josh Hazlewood Australia 863 4. Rangana Herath Sri Lanka 850 5. Kagiso Rabada South Africa 813 6. Dale Steyn South Africa 811 7. James Anderson England 810 8. Stuart Broad England 803 9. Vernon Philander South Africa 792 10. Neil Wagner New Zealand 767

Top 5 All-rounders