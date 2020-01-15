ICC U-19 World Cup: 4 Indians who have won the Man of the Series award in the tournament

Shikhar Dhawan

The fans always keep a close eye on the top performers in the ICC U-19 World Cup as the players who excel in that tournament often breakthrough to the senior team as well.

There have been many Indian players who have caught the eye of the fans through their performances at the U-19 level, but only four of them have gone on to win the man of the series award in the U-19 World Cup.

Even the current Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has turned out to be such a brilliant batsman at the senior level, hadn’t won the Man of the Series award when he had featured for India in the U-19 World Cup in 2008.

Here are the four Indians who have won the Man of the Series award in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

#1 Yuvraj Singh (2000)

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was one of the finds of the 2000 U-19 World Cup. He was not in the top 5 leading run-getters in the tournament. He wasn’t even India’s highest scorer. It was Manish Sharma who scored the most runs for India. But, it was Yuvi’s ability to contribute consistently with both bat and ball which everyone took notice of.

The tall left-hander scored 203 runs in eight matches at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 103.57. He then contributed equally efficiently with the ball as well, as he grabbed 12 scalps at an average of 11.50 with the best figures of 4 for 15.

Yuvraj soon got the opportunity to make his debut for India in the ICC Knockout Trophy (now Champions Trophy) and in his very first innings, he scored 84 runs against a quality Australian attack.

Yuvraj was a little inconsistent in terms of converting his starts into big scores at the start of his career, but as the years passed by, he gradually developed into a great white-ball cricketer for India. His contributions were vital in India’s triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

