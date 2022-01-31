ICC U19 World Cup, 11th Place Playoff, West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies U19 will cross swords with Zimbabwe U19 in the 11th place playoff game of the ICC Under 19 World Cup. The match will be played at Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad on January 31st, Monday.

West Indies U-19 failed to find their mojo throughout the tournament. They were absolutely annihilated by UAE U-19 in the 9th place playoff match by 82 runs. Apart from the game against Sri Lanka U-19, the supposedly ‘explosive’ Windies batting line-up failed to fire. The Caribbean side will be disappointed with their showing considering they were expected to do well on home soil.

Zimbabwe also had a disappointing run in the tournament and failed to put up a fight in any of their games. While the expectations of them weren’t high, fans of the African side had hoped for a positive showing. Their batters haven’t clicked throughout the tournament. Both teams will now look to finish the tournament with a victory and salvage some pride.

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: 31st January 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad.

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Pitch Report.

The surface at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex is a good cricketing surface. The surface is expected to slow down as the match progresses. There is expected to be some turn on offer for the spinners. The newer ball is also expected to nip around a bit initially. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Weather Report

Intermittently overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. Spells of rain are expected.

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu (c), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

Zimbabwe U19

Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Steven Saul, Brian Bennett, David Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Matthew Schonken, Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao, Mcgini Dube

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have had a disappointing tournament and will be looking to finish with a win. The hosts have quite a few quality players on their side and are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

West Indies U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

