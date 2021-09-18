ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021: Match 1, Netherlands U19 vs Ireland U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The U-19 Cricket World Cup is set to take place in the West Indies next year. The European regional qualifiers for the showpiece event are scheduled to be held in Spain from September 19-25, 2021.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in Scotland. However, after consultation with the participating teams, the tournament was moved to Spain, considering the COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland.

A total of four teams will compete in the event after Denmark and Guernsey pulled out. Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Jersey will compete for the title on winning which they will qualify for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup next year.

In the first game of the tournament, Netherlands U-19 will lock horns with Ireland U-19 at the Desert Springs club in Almeria in Spain. Ireland will be led by Tim Tector. Both sides have some talented players in their squad which makes for an exciting contest in the opening game of the tournament.

The qualifiers provide a great opportunity for players from each side to showcase their skills and cement their place in the side ahead of the marquee event next year.

Match Details:

Match: Netherlands U19 vs Ireland U19, Match 1, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Date and Time: September 19, 2021, Sunday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain

Weather report:

Temperatures in Almeria, Spain, on Sunday are expected to range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius. Conditions are likely to stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect the competition to get underway on Sunday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Desert Springs club in Almeria is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat. Seam movement off the surface for the bowlers will also be there. The deck is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match between Ireland U19 and Netherlands U19.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands U19

Playing XI: Shirase Rasool, Shreyas Potdar, Lucas del Bianco, Dietmar Hennop, Tobias Nota (wk), Vikramjit Singh, Debrup Dasgupta, Siebe van Wingerden, Tazeem Ali, Aryan Dutt, Pierre Jacod

Ireland U19

Playing XI: Nathan McGuire, Tim Tector (c), Philippe le Roux, Luke Whelan (wk), Muzamil Sherzad, Cameron Doak, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Liam Doherty, Scott Macbeth, David Vincent

Match prediction:

Ireland U19 have a good balance in their side and should come out on top against Netherlands U19 in the opening game of the competition.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

