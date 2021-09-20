ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Match 2: Scotland U19 vs Jersey U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

In the second game of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, Scotland U19 will lock horns against Jersey U19 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain. The tournament kicked off on September 19, with Ireland taking on the Netherlands in the first game.

Scotland's U19 team have been one of the most consistent performers in the U19 World Cup. They have qualified for the event four times in the last five editions. They were part of the World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020.

They missed out on qualifying for the 2018 edition, after losing the final of the Qualifiers against Ireland U19. They have quality players in their side, and will look to make it to the showpiece event next year.

Meanwhile, the Jersey U19 side will be led by Josh Lawrenson. They have a good mix of experienced and youth players, and will want to grab the opportunity that comes their way.

Match Details

Match: Scotland U19 vs Jersey U19, Match 2, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Date and Time: September 20th 2021, Monday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Almeria, Spain, is expected to be in the mid-20s. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day. There are chances of rain predicted late in the night, though.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs club in Almeria is a good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, which helps teams score runs in bulk. The pacers will look to make the best of the given conditions, owing to the swing and bounce on offer.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland U19

Playing XI: Ruaridh McIntyre, Muhaymen Majeed, Jack Jarvis, Sam Elstone, Rafay Khan, Olly Davidson, Tom Mackintosh (wk), Charlie Preet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Sean Fischer-Keogh.

Jersey U19

Playing XI: James Sunley, George Richardson, James Smith, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge (wk), Josh Lawrenson (c), Robbie Forrest, Robin Carnegie, Asa Tribe, Toby Britton, Jamie Watling.

Match Prediction

Scotland U19 and Jersey U19 have prepared well for the European Qualifiers. Both sides have quality players in their ranks, so this match will be a cracker of a contest.

Scotland U19 have a better balance than Jersey U19, so expect them to come out on top against the latter team on Monday afternoon.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

