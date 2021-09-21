ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Match 4: Ireland U19 vs Jersey U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Ireland U19 and Jersey U19 are set to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 on Wednesday, September 22 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain.

Ireland, captained by Tim Tector, have made a rough start to the tournament after the Netherlands beat them by 33 runs on Sunday. After electing to field first, Ireland bowlers did a decent job as the Netherlands went on to score 179 in their overs.

Nathan McGuire and Liam Doherty got three wickets each, but couldn’t stop the run-flow. In their run-chase, Ireland lost wickets at regular intervals and were shot out for 146 in 43.4 overs. Joshua Cox and skipper Tector scored in their 30s, but their efforts went in vain.

Jersey, led by Josh Lawrenson, on the other hand, lost to Scotland by eight wickets. After electing to bat first, Jersey were bowled out for a paltry 107 in 42 overs. Patrick Gouge scored a 84-ball 32, but he didn’t get support from the other end. Charlie Brennan scored 22 as well.

Scotland made light work of the run-chase, tracking down the target in a mere 21.4 overs. Gallman-Findlay’s unbeaten 73-ball 59 blew them away. Asa Tribe and Toby Britton were the sole wicket-takers for Jersey in the game on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Ireland U19 vs Jersey U19, Match 4, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: September 22, 2021, Wednesday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain

Weather report

Conditions will be a tad cloudy with thunderstorms around. There is a good chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The track at the venue has been a decent one for batting. But bowlers have also had their say as the two games thus far haven’t been high-scoring. The batters need to get their eyes in before going for their shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland U19

Skipper Tim Tector and Joshua Cox looked in good rhythm in the previous game for Ireland before getting out. They need to get big scores with support from the other end. Liam Doherty and Nathan McGuire were amongst the wickets last time and they should be high on confidence.

Playing XI: Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Liam Doherty, Philippus le Roux, David Vincent, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Luke Whelan (wk), Muzamil Sherzad

Jersey U19

The Jersey batters weren’t up to the mark in their previous encounter as the team suffered a batting collapse. Patrick Gouge and Charlie Brennan got starts, but needed to convert. The batters need to give the bowlers enough runs to play with if Jersey want to move ahead of the bottom spot.

Playing XI: James Smith, Patrick Gouge, Josh Lawrenson (c), Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Dylan Kotedia, Jamie Watling, William Perchard, Stanley Tanguy, George Richardson, Toby Britton

Match prediction

Ireland look strong on paper and they have a decent bowling lineup. Jersey may not find it easy in their next game as well. Ireland should be able to win the next match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee