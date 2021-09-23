ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Match 5: Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Ireland U19 take on Scotland U19 in the fifth match of the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 on Thursday in Almeria, Spain.

The Irish U19 side has shown their quality in the tournament so far. After losing against a strong Netherlands U19 side, they made a comeback against Jersey U19, and have looked like a settled and confident set-up.

Meanwhile, Scotland have been a consistently dominant side throughout the tournament, and look like a settled unit. They have won both their games thus far heading into this fixture.

Match Details

Match: Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 5, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021.

Date: September 23rd,2021, Thursday.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Desert Springs Club in Almeria is expected to range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain, but a full game is expected.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Club in Almeria offers assistance to the quicker bowlers. There is enough movement on the surface. Pacers will be able to make the best use of conditions if they hit the right lines and lengths.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland U19

Opener Jack Dickson has been the pick of the batters, scoring a match-winning century against Jersey U19. Nathan McGuire has been dominant with the ball for the Irish outfit, taking three-wicket hauls in both games.

Playing XI

Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Liam Doherty, Philippus le Roux, David Vincent, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Luke Whelan (wk), Muzamil Sherzad.

Scotland U19

Gabriel Gallman Findlay has been great for the Scottish team at the top of the order, scoring the bulk of his team’s runs. Captain Charlie Peet and Olly Davidson have been the pick of their bowlers.

Playing XI

Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Charlie Tear (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Rafay Khan, Sam Elstone, Charlie Peet (c), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh.

Match Prediction

Scotland look like a settled side, having won their last two games. So they are expected to come out on top in this game. However, Ireland have shown flashes signs of brilliance and could pose a serious threat to Scotland.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav