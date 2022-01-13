ICC U19 World Cup, Match 1, West Indies U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 kicks off on January 14 in West Indies. The first match of the showpiece event sees West Indies lock horns with Australia at Providence Stadium in Guyana in a Group D clash.

West Indies have so far played two warm-up games, losing both. They were hammered by India in their first warm-up fixture which was followed by a narrow loss to South Africa.

After being asked to bat first in their last warm-up, West Indies were bundled out on 189. The bowlers tried hard and picked up seven wickets but failed to defend the total.

Australia’s first warm-up fixture against South Africa, meanwhile, was abandoned. They faced India in their next game, where they suffered a heavy loss.

On the back of a century from skipper Cooper Connolly, Australia posted 268 on the board. The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets as India chased down the total in the 48th over.

The Aussies will be looking to push the setback behind them and get their campaign underway with a win.

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 Match Details:

Match: West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, Match 1, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 14th 2022, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will play a major role as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guyana is expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Ackeem Auguste will be leading West Indies in the U19 World Cup. They have some exciting players on their side who will be eager to kick off the tournament with a win.

Probable XI

Matthew Nandu, Jordan Johnson, Shaqkere Parris, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke, Ackeem Auguste (c), Carlon Bowen Tuckett (wk), Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Anderson Mahase, Jaden Carmichael

Australia U19

Western Australia batter Cooper Connolly has been handed the responsibility of leading Australia in the upcoming U19 World Cup. He will be looking forward to leading the side by example.

Probable XI

Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c & wk), Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell, William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet, Joshua Garner, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction

With both sides looking strong on paper, it promises to be a cracking contest. Players from both sides will be eager to make a mark on the global stage.

Australia have a good balance to their side and are expected to beat West Indies in the opening game on Friday.

Prediction: Australia U19 to win this encounter.

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Cooper Connolly to score a century? Yes No 2 votes so far