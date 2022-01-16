ICC U19 World Cup, Match 10, Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan will square off against Zimbabwe in the 10th match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad. The two sides are in Group C of the tournament.

This will be Pakistan’s first game of the U19 World Cup. They were scheduled to play two warm-up games ahead of the tournament but the first one against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They faced Canada in their second warm-up fixture.

Pakistan are placed in Group C along with Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea. Qasim Akram has been handed the responsibility of leading Pakistan in the U19 World Cup. They will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

Zimbabwe faced Papua New Guinea in their opening game of the competition and defeated them comprehensively. They will be high on confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 321 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Papua New Guinea for 93, winning the game by 228 runs.

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details:

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Match 10, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 17th 2022, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Diego Martin Sporting Complex is a balanced track. New ball comes nicely onto the bat and batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Diego Martin is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Probable XIs

Pakistan U19

Qasim Akram will be leading Pakistan in the U19 World Cup. He will be eager to lead the side by example over the next few weeks.

Probable XI

Muhammad Shehzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Zeeshan Zameer, Ahmed Khan, Abbas Ali, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali, Abdul Faseeh

Zimbabwe U19

Skipper Emmanuel Bawa scored a brilliant century, helping them post 321 on the board. Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Brian Bennett and Victor Chirwa picked up two wickets each as they knocked over PNG for 93.

Probable XI

Steven Saul, Panashe Taruvinga (wk), Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Brian Bennett , Connor Mitchell, Tashinga Makoni, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Victor Chirwa, Tendekai Mataranyika, Matthew Schonken

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Prediction

Pakistan will be playing their first game of the competition. Zimbabwe won their opening game comprehensively against PNG and will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Pakistan look strong on paper and expect them to beat Zimbabwe on Monday.

Prediction: Pakistan U19 to win this encounter.

