ICC U19 World Cup, Match 11, England U19 vs Canada U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

England will square off against Canada in the 11th match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday at the Warner Park in Basseterre.

England beat Bangladesh comprehensively in their tournament opener. After being asked to bowl first, the English bowlers knocked over Bangladesh for 97 in 35.2 overs. Their batters then stepped up, chasing down the total in the 26th over and with seven wickets to spare.

Canada, meanwhile, suffered a loss against UAE in their first game. Batting first, UAE posted 284-7 before knocking over Canada for 235.

England U19 vs Canada U19 Match Details

Match: England U19 vs Canada U19, Match 11, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 18th 2022, Tuesday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre.

England U19 vs Canada U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Warner Park is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely. Bowlers will need to be on their toes, though.

England U19 vs Canada U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Basseterre is expected to range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

England U19 vs Canada U19 Probable XIs

England U19

Joshua Boyden wreaked havoc against Bangladesh, picking up four wickets. Jacob Bethell top-scored with 44 at the top of the order as England romped home comfortably.

Probable XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden.

Canada U19

Parmveer Kharoud and Gurnek Johal Singh picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted UAE to 284. Captain Mihir Patel scored 96, but lacked support from the other end as Canada fell short by 49 runs.

Probable XI

Anoop Chima (wk), Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Mihir Patel (c), Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Yasir Mahmood, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud.

England U19 vs Canada U19 Match Prediction

England were ruthless in their opening game, beating Bangladesh comprehensively. Canada, meanwhile, suffered a loss against UAE, and will be eager to turn the tables around. England, though, look strong on paper, so expect them to beat Canada on Tuesday.

Prediction: England U19 to win this game.

England U19 vs Canada U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Joshua Boyden to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far