ICC U19 World Cup, Match 15, India U19 vs Ireland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 15 of the Under-19 World Cup sees India U19 take on Ireland U19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, on January 19.

India U19 head into this encounter on the back of a victory against the South Africa U19 side in their tournament opener. They got past the South Africa U19 side by 45 runs.

After being asked to bat first in tricky conditions, India U19 scored 232 runs before getting bowled out. Skipper Yash Dhull was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a 100-ball 82.

Shaik Rasheed (54-ball 31) and Kaushal Tambe (44-ball 35) contributed crucial runs to their team’s cause.

Defending a modest total, the Indian bowlers didn’t let down, bowling out the South African U19 side for 187 runs. Vicky Ostwal (5/28) and Raj Bawa (4/47) were the wreckers in chief with the ball in hand.

Ireland head into this encounter with a victory over the minows Uganda U19 in their tournament opener. They registered a 39-run victory over the Uganda U19 side in a match which wasn’t as one sided as most expected.

Batting first, the Ireland U19 side could only register a 236-run total against a comparatively less skilled bowling attack. Joshua Cox was the stand-out performer with the bat, scoring a 113-ball 111.

Defending a modest total, the Irish bowlers were up to the task as they shot down the Uganda U19 side for 197 runs. Matthew Humphreys was the top wicket-taker for the Irish outfit, claiming figures of 4/25.

Nathan McGuire and Muzamil Sherzad provided timely breakthroughs and ensured that Uganda U19 did not build match-winning partnerships.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Ireland U19, Match 15 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 19, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Pitch Report.

The surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is a good sporting surface. There is something on offer for the batters as well as the bowlers. The pacers are expected to produce some movement with the new ball.

While there will be some turn on offer, the batters can consolidate and accelerate in the middle overs. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue. Temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected throughout the day’s play.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargrekar, Ravi Kumar.

Ireland U19

Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Match Prediction.

India U19 enter this contest with sky high confidence having followed up wins in both their warm-up games with a win in their tournament opener.

Ireland U19 have also won their tournament opener, and cannot be counted out of this encounter. The Irish side have a reputation for being giant-slayers.

However, India U19 are favorites to finish on top in this fixture.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Yash Dhull score a half-century in this contest as well? Yes No 0 votes so far