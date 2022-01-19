ICC U19 World Cup, Match 17, Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will lock horns with Canada in the 17th match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre will host this Group A clash.

Bangladesh are reeling at the bottom of Group A, having lost their opening fixture against England by seven wickets. After electing to bat first, the batters failed to adapt to the conditions. The English bowlers ran through their batting lineup as Bangladesh were bundled out on 97.

The bowlers then tried hard and picked up three wickets but not enough runs on the board resulted in them losing the game. It was a disappointing display from the defending champions against the English side and they need to be at their best against Canada in their next game.

Canada, on the other hand, have lost both the games they have played so far. They suffered a 106-run defeat to England in their last match. Bowling first, the Canadian bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the English side posted 320 on the board.

The batters tried hard in the chase but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were knocked over on 214.

Canada have to be on their toes while facing Bangladesh in their upcoming clash.

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19, Match 17, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 20th 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Conaree Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 Weather Forecast

The conditions in Basseterre on Thursday will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius and there are no chances of rain predicted.

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Ripon Mondol coming in to bat at 11 top-scored with 33* as the other batters failed to contribute in their last game. Rakibul Hasan and Mondol did pick up a wicket each but they failed to defend the modest total against the English side.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U19

Kairav Sharma had three scalps but didn't get support from other bowlers in their last match. Gurnek Johal Singh top-scored with 44, but a lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 106 runs.

Probable XI

Anoop Chima (wk), Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Parmveer Kharoud

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 Match Prediction

Both Bangladesh and Canada are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. The batters from both sides need to step up to register their first win of the competition.

Bangladesh have the experience of winning the tournament and will be keen to bounce back against Canada on Thursday.

Prediction: Bangladesh U19 to win this encounter.

