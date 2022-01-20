ICC U19 World Cup, Match 19, South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa U19 are set to lock horns with Ireland U19 in match 19 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, on January 21, 2022.

South Africa U19 went on to beat Uganda U19 in their second game of the tournament after having lost their tournament opener to India U19.

Batting first, South Africa put on 231 runs in their quota of overs. Dewald Brevis was the top-scorer for South Africa, scoring a 110-ball 104.

Defending a modest total, the South African bowlers were up to the task as they bowled out the Ugandan side for a paltry 110 runs.

Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder and Dewald Brevis claimed two wickets each, while Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane and Michael Copeland claimed a wicket each.

Ireland U19 won their tournament opener against Uganda U19 but then went on to lose their second game of the tournament to India U19. Bowling first, the Irish bowlers could not put the brakes on the Indian innings.

Muzamil Sherzad was the top wicket-taker for the Irish side, claiming figures of 3/79. Chasing a mammoth 308 runs, the Irish batters never got going and failed to gather any sort of momentum.

Scott MacBeth (40-ball 32) and Joshua Cox (46-ball 28) were top-scorers for the Irish side. They were bundled out for 133 runs, losing the fixture by 174 runs.

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19, Match 19 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 21, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is a good cricketing surface. It offers equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. The pacers are expected to produce some up-top movement with the new ball.

While the pitch has some turn on offer for the spinners, the batters can accelerate in the middle overs. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected throughout the day.

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Probable XIs

South Africa U19

Ethan John-Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden (c), Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane, Micheal Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka.

Ireland U19

Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad.

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Match Prediction

Both South Africa and Ireland are still in with a realistic chance of making it to the quarter-finals. South Africa have a strong batting lineup and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

