ICC U19 World Cup, Match 20, West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 20 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup will see West Indies U19 square off against Sri Lanka U19.

Hosts West Indies head into this encounter on the back of a loss against Australia U19 in their tournament opener, followed by an emphatic victory over Scotland U19 in their second game.

Bowling first, the hosts shot down the Scottish side for a mere 95 runs. Shiva Sankar was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 3/17. Onaje Amory and Anderson Mahase claimed two wickets each to derail the Scottish innings.

Chasing a small total, the hosts lost three wickets before reaching the target. Shaqkere Parris (29-ball 26) and Teddy Bishop (27-ball 23*) were the top-scorers for the Windies as they completed a seven-wicket over Scotland U19.

Sri Lanka U19 head into this encounter on the back of victories in both their group stage matches so far. They beat Scotland U19 in their tournament opener and then went on to beat the mighty Aussies in their second game.

Bowling first, Sri Lanka bowled out the Aussies for 175 runs. Skipper Dunith Wellalage was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 5/28. Traveen Mathews and Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets each to put the Aussies in further trouble.

Chasing a modest 176-run total, the Lankan side were in a spot of bother at 49/4. Skipper Dunith Wellalage (71-ball 52) and Anjala Bandara (47-ball 33) then strung together a partnership to bring victory in sight.

An unbeaten knock of 32 runs from the blade of Ranuda Somarathne steered Sri Lanka U19 to victory.

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Match 20 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 21, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, St. Kitts

West Indies vs Sri Lanka U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Conaree Sports Club is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the pacers initially. The surface gets easier to bat on as the innings progresses.

It offers a fair bit of turn to the spinners. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Weather Report

Spells of overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected throughout the day.

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depezia (c), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory.

Sri Lanka U19

Chamindu Wickramsinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sakuna Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Traveen Mathews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana.

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction

A lot of eyes will be on the contest as the qualification of Australia U19 as well as West Indies U19 depends on the result of this encounter.

West Indies U19 have played some quality cricket in this tournament but have failed to show the spark that a champion side possesses.

Sri Lanka U19, on the other hand, have played some brave cricket and have held their nerve at crucial junctures. Sri Lanka U19 are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

