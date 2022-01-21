ICC U19 World Cup, Match 22, India U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India U19 are set to lock horns with Uganda U19 in Match 22 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on January 22.

India, captained by Nishant Sindhu, have already made their way through to the quarterfinals in the ongoing tournament. The Boys in Blue are currently placed at the top of the table in Group B, with victories in both their games and a handsome net run rate of 2.190.

They will go into their final group game on the back of a 174-run win over Ireland on Wednesday (19 January). Half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh helped India post 307/5 on the board. Thereafter, the Indian bowlers shot their opponent out for 133 in 39 overs.

Uganda, led by Pascal Murungi, on the contrary, have already been knocked out of the competition. Having lost both their games, Uganda are languishing at the bottom of Group B. South Africa defeated them by 121 runs in their previous match on Tuesday, January 18.

After being asked to field, the Uganda bowlers did an excellent job as the Proteas could only score 231/9. Juma Miyaji and skipper Murungi got three wickets apiece. However, while chasing the target, Uganda were bowled out for 110. Isaac Ategeka top-scored for them with a 29-run knock.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details

Match: India vs Uganda, Match 22, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 22, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium has been more than decent for batting thus far and the bowlers will need to be on their toes throughout. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss since the chasing sides have lost both times in the ongoing tournament.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Report

There is a chance of rain around 10 AM and 1 PM, which could cause interruptions during the course of the match. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark throughout the day.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Probable XIs

India

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu (c), Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar.

Uganda

Ronald Omara (wk), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c), Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Edwin Nuwagaba, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Prediction

India have won both their matches in the tournament and must be brimming with confidence. They should be able to secure another win and go unbeaten into the quarterfinals.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

