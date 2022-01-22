ICC U19 World Cup, Match 24, Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 24 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup will see Afghanistan U19 lock horns with Zimbabwe U19 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad, on the 22nd of January.

Afghanistan U19 head into this encounter having won their tournament-opener against Papua New Guinea U19. However, they were beaten by their Asian counterparts Pakistan U19 in their next game.

Bowling first against Pakistan U19, they restricted their opposition to a chaseable 239-run total. Izharulhaq Naveed was the top wicket-taker for the Afghani side, claiming figures of 3/41. Naveed Zadran and Noor Ahmad claimed two wickets each.

Chasing a modest 240-run target, the Afghani batters gave it their best but eventually fell short of the target. Bilal Sayeedi (81-ball 42) and Ijaz Ahmadzai (48-ball 39) were the top-scorers for the Afghanistan U19 side as they fell 24 runs short of their target.

Zimbabwe U19, like their opponents Afghanistan U19, have won one of their two games. They started this tournament with a staggering win over PNG U19, but they were completely dominated by Pakistan U19 in their second game of the tournament.

Bowling first, the Zimbabwe bowlers were unable to put brakes on the Pakistan innings as they put-up a massive 315-run total. Alex Falao was the top wicket-taker for Zimbabwe U19, claiming figures of 5/58. Chasing a massive total, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 200 runs. Brian Bennett was their top-scorer, scoring a 88-ball 83. The rest of the batters failed to get going as Zimbabwe U19 fell 115 runs short of the target.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Details

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Match 24 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: 22nd January 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to hit the right areas to keep the scoring-rate under check. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first on this surface.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Bilal Sayeedi, Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Khaiber Wali, Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

Zimbabwe U19

Matthew Welch, Steven Saul (wk), Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Tashinga Makoni, Victor Chirwa, Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have their fair share of match winners in their line-ups. Afghanistan U19 are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. However, beating Zimbabwe U19 will not be an easy task. A strong batting performance from Zimbabwe could see Afghanistan reeling in this encounter.

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

