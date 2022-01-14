ICC U19 World Cup, Match 5, Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland will take on Uganda in the fifth match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown will host this encounter.

Ireland suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka in their first warm-up fixture. They followed it up by winning against their neighbors Scotland.

After being asked to bowl first, the Irish bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Scottish side on 138. David Vincent scored a fifty at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total with seven wickets in hand. Ireland will be looking to repeat their performance in their opening game of the competition against Uganda.

Uganda, meanwhile, haven’t had the best of preparations entering the competition. They have lost both their warm-up fixtures and need to be on their toes while facing the Irish side in their opening game.

It was a disappointing performance from Uganda against the Lankans in their second warm-up game. Batting first, the Lankans posted 277 on the board. Uganda faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 46, losing the game by 231 runs.

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details:

Match: Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19, Match 5, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 15th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Everest Cricket Club Ground is a belter of a track. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Georgetown are expected to range between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Saturday.

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Probable XIs

Ireland U19

Tim Tector has been handed the responsibility of leading the Irish side. They will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note.

Probable XI

David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Tim Tector (c), Joshua Cox (wk), Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin

Uganda U19

Pascal Murungi will be leading Uganda in the U19 World Cup. Suffice to say, Uganda have an uphill task in their opener against the Irish side.

Probable XI

Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Omara, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c & wk), Cyrus Kakuru, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Munir Ismail, Juma Miyaji, Ronald Opio

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Prediction

The two sides head into the showpiece event with contrasting fortunes in their warm-up games.

Having suffered heavy losses in both their warm-up games, Uganda are the underdogs in this match.

Ireland look strong on paper and are expected to beat Uganda comprehensively on Saturday.

Prediction: Ireland U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

