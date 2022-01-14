ICC U19 World Cup, Match 6, Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 6 of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup sees Zimbabwe take on Papua New Guinea at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in a Group C clash.

Zimbabwe had contrasting fortunes in their two warm-up games ahead of the competition. They defeated Canada in their first warm-up fixture but suffered a heavy loss against Bangladesh in their next game.

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh scored 277. The Zimbabwe batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 110, losing the game by 155 runs. They will be hoping to bounce back against PNG in their opening game and kick off the competition with a win.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, lost both their warm-up fixtures to UAE and England. They need to be on their toes while facing Zimbabwe in their opening game of the showpiece event.

After electing to bowl first, the PNG bowlers struggled in their last warm-up game as England posted a mammoth 359 on the board. PNG faltered in the chase as they were knocked over on 78, losing the game by 281 runs. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance from the entire unit in their first game.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe U19 vs PNG U19, Match 6, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 15th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen’s Park Oval is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The pitch might get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port of Spain is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Probable XIs

Zimbabwe U19

Emmanuel Bawa will be leading Zimbabwe in the upcoming U19 World Cup. They have some exciting players on their side who will hope to make a mark on the global stage.

Probable XI

Connor Mitchell, Panashe Taruvinga, Steven Saul, David Bennett, Brian Bennett , Tashinga Makoni, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Victor Chirwa, Matthew Schonken, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Alex Falao

Papua New Guinea U19

Barnabas Maha has been handed the responsibility of leading the PNG side in the upcoming event. He will be eager to lead by example over the next few weeks.

Probable XI

Peter Karoho, Boio Ray, Malcolm Aporo (wk), Katenalaki Singi, Barnabas Maha (c), Christopher Kilapat, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Aue Oru, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Match Prediction

Zimbabwe are coming into the showpiece event with more confidence having won one of their warm-up games.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have been really struggling and need to be at their absolute best to challenge Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Zimbabwe look strong on paper and should be able to win on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Zimbabwe U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Emmanuel Bawa to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far