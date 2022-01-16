ICC U19 World Cup, Match 8, West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies will take on Scotland in the eighth match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Warner Park in Basseterre will host this exciting clash.

West Indies suffered a loss in their opening game of the competition. They lost against Australia on the opening day of the competition and will be eager to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Batting first, the hosts struggled throughout their innings as they were bundled out for 169. The bowlers tried hard and even picked up four wickets but couldn’t defend the total as there weren’t enough runs on the board.

Scotland, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka in their first game. It was a good game but the Scottish side failed to hold their nerves as they suffered a loss. They have to be on their toes while facing the hosts in their upcoming clash.

Batting first, the Lankan side only managed to score 218. The Scottish batters then failed to step up and back up their bowlers as they were knocked over for 178, losing the game by 40 runs.

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details:

Match: West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 8, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

Bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Skipper Ackeem Auguste was good for his 57 but lacked support from the other end as they were cleaned up on 169 by the Aussies. They picked up four wickets in total but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory

Scotland U19

Sean Fischer Keogh starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as they bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Lankan side on 218. Jack Jarvis tried hard by scoring 55 but failed to guide his side across the line as they fell short by 40 runs.

Probable XI

Charlie Tear (c & wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Sean Fischer Keogh

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. Batters from both sides have failed to step up and need to contribute to register their first win of the competition.

West Indies look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: West Indies U19 to win this encounter.

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

