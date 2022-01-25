ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Quarter-Final 4, West Indies U19 vs PNG U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies U19 are set to lock horns with PNG U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 4 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday, January 26. The Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin will host this contest.

Hosts West Indies, led by Giovonte Depeiza, failed to qualify for the Super League quarterfinals after finishing third in Group D. They picked up only two points with a net run rate of 0.699 and were knocked out after their three-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on January 21.

After being sent in to bat, the Caribbean team scored 250/9 on the back of Kevin Wickham's 56-run knock. Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson and Rivaldo Clarke got useful scores in the 40s. Thereafter, the Lankans chased the target down thanks to Sadisha Rajapaksha's excellent knock.

PNG, on the contrary, haven't found any sort of momentum in the tournament. Having lost all three of their games, the Barnabas Maha-led team finished at the bottom of the table in Group C with a net run rate of -3.720. They lost to Pakistan by nine wickets in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, PNG were shot out for 50 in 22.4 overs. Muhammad Shehzad's five-wicket haul and Ahmed Khan's three-fer blew them away. Junior Morea picked up one wicket as Pakistan got home with as many as 38 overs to spare.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs PNG U19, Plate Quarter-Final 4 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 26, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 Pitch Report

Diego Martin's pitch has been a decent one to play cricket on. But the track hasn't favored the team batting second. Hence, winning the toss and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for teams.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 Weather Report

There is a chance of rain around 10 AM and 1 PM, which could lead to short delays in proceedings. The sun will be out for the rest of the day and the temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. Humidity is also not expected to be on the higher side.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 Probable XIs

West Indies

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza (c), Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Edwards.

PNG

Boio Ray, Christopher Kilapat, Barnabas Maha (c), Peter Karoho (wk), Aue Oru, Patrick Nou, Junior Morea, Sigo Kelly, Katenalaki Singi, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 Match Prediction

West Indies haven't qualified for the Super League quarterfinals, but they are the clear favorites to win their upcoming contest. Barring a miracle, PNG are likely to suffer their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.

Prediction: West Indies U19 to win the match.

West Indies U19 vs PNG U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

