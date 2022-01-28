ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Semi-Final 1, UAE U19 vs West Indies U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

UAE U19 will take West Indies U19 in the first semi-final of the Plate. Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin will host this exciting contest. UAE U19 finished at the third position in Group A and had to face Uganda U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final. They beat Uganda U19 in a low-scoring thrilling contest.

After being asked to bowl first, the bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Ugandan side in 123. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions and kept losing wickets at regular intervals while chasing but they held their nerves to win the game by one wicket. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

West Indies U19, on the other hand, finished third in Group D and faced PNG U19 in the Plate Quarter-Final. They defeated them comprehensively to enter the Plate Playoff semi-final.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies skipper Matthew Nandu scored a brilliant century as they posted 317 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over PNG on 148, winning the game comprehensively by 169 runs. They will be hoping to put in a similar performance in their upcoming fixture against the UAE.

UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 Match Details:

Match: UAE U19 vs West Indies U19, Plate Semi-Final 1, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen’s Park Oval is on the slower side. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in the Port of Spain is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 Probable XIs

UAE U19

Adhitya Shetty starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as it helped them knock over Uganda on 123. Kai Smith top-scored with 25 as the batters struggled a bit but eventually chased down the total with one wicket in hand.

Probable XI

Soorya Sathish, Kai Smith (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

West Indies U19

On the back of a century from Matthew Nandu (128) and contributions from Shaqkere Parris (64) and Kevin Wickham (61*), they posted a mammoth 317 on the board. The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they cleaned up PNG on 148 to win the game convincingly.

Probable XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu (c), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 Match Prediction

It’s all to play for in the Plate semi-final clash. UAE are coming off a hard-fought win in their previous fixture whereas the hosts were fantastic in their win over PNG in their last game. It promises to be another cracker of a game on Friday.

West Indies have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat UAE on Friday.

Prediction: West Indies U19 to win this encounter.

