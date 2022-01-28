ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 2, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India U19 will square off against Bangladesh U19 in the second Quarter-Final of the Super League of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022. Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host this cracking contest.

India topped Group B with six points to their name. They won all three of their games to enter the quarter-final. The Asian side faced Uganda in their last group fixture and defeated them comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian batters stepped up as they posted a mammoth 405 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then performed brilliantly to knock over Uganda on 79 to win the game by 326 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group A. Having lost their opening game against England, the defending champions turned the tables around and won their next two games to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition. They beat UAE in their last group game.

Bowling first, the Bangladesh bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the UAE on 148. The top-order batters then stepped up and helped them chase down the total in the 25th over to seal the game by nine wickets.

These two sides faced each other in the final of the last edition and they have some history. Bangladesh defeated India to lift the title and the Indian side will be hoping to seek revenge for their loss.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details:

Match: India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Super League Quarter-Final 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 29th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Antigua are expected to hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be available throughout the day.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

India U19

On the back of centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144) and Raj Bawa (162*), they posted 405 in their 50 overs. Skipper Nishant Sindhu picked up four wickets to help them knock over Uganda on 79, winning the game by 326 runs.

Probable XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

Bangladesh U19

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Ripon Mondol finished with three wickets as they knocked over UAE on 148. Mahfijul Islam remained unbeaten on 64 to help his side chase down the total to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

India are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas Bangladesh have lost one game but turned the tables around. The Tigers have won their last two games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Both sides need to be on their toes while facing each other in the quarter-final.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Bangladesh on Saturday.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Harnoor Singh to score a century? Yes No 2 votes so far