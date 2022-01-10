ICC U19 World Cup Warm-up, Match 10, Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Canada U19 will lock horns against Pakistan U19 in the tenth match of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-ups 2022. The Sandy Point Recreation Ground in West Indies will host this game on Tuesday, 11th January.

Canada faced Zimbabwe in their opening warm-up game of the competition at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre. Pakistan, meanwhile, faced Bangladesh in their first warm-up game at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both Canada and Pakistan will look to be at their best in this clash to prepare well ahead of the showpiece event.

Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details

Match: Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19, Match 10, ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up.

Date and Time: January 11th 2022, Tuesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sandy Point Recreation Ground, West Indies.

Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sandy Point Recreation Ground is a balanced one. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The ball might hold a bit onto the surface as the game progresses, which should assist spinners.

Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius on matchday. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19 Probable XIs

Canada U19

Squad

M Kamal, A Deosammy, H Bedi, R Sandhu, U Walia, A Kumar, M Patel, B Calitz, E Sensarma, N Manohar, A Dhaliwal, A Verma, G Gosal, R Shamsudeen, R Joshi.

Pakistan U19

Squad

Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Faseeh, Awais Ali, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Shehzad, A Ali, Ahmed Khan, Arham Nawab, Qasim Akram, Ghazi Ghouri, H Khan, Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up game).

Canada U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Prediction

Both Canada U19 and Pakistan U19 will look to gain some momentum ahead of their campaign in the showpiece tournament. Pakistan look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Pakistan U19 to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

