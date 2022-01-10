ICC U19 World Cup Warm-up, Match 12, West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies will take on South Africa in the 12th match of the U19 World Cup warm-ups. The Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown will host this game.

West Indies faced India in their opening warm-up game of the competition. After being asked to bowl first, West Indies conceded 278 runs. In response, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and eventually were knocked over for 170. They will hope to turn the tables around in their next game against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, South Africa were scheduled to face Australia in their opening warm-up clash, but the game at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown got abandoned. The Proteas have some exciting players in their ranks, and will look to kick off their warm-up campaign on a winning note.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 12, ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up.

Date and Time: January 11th 2022, Tuesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown, West Indies.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Everest Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely. Expect spinners to play a key role, as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Georgetown is expected to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius on matchday. There might be rain-interruptions in the match, as there is rain predicted on Tuesday.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Squad

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

South Africa U19

Squad

George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphake, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Jaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up game).

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

West Indies lost to India in their opening warm-up game, and need to be on their toes while facing South Africa in their upcoming clash. The Proteas will look to kick off their warm-up campaign on a winning note after their first game against Australia got abandoned.

South Africa look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday .

Prediction: South Africa U19 to win this game.

