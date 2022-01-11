ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 13, England U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

England U19 will take on UAE U19 in the Under-19 World Cup Warm Up fixture on Tuesday, 11 January. The Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre will host this encounter.

England’s opening game against Afghanistan was canceled. The game was scheduled to take place at Warner Park but the Afghan side are yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining necessary visas. Consequently, England will be playing its first warm-up fixture on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the other hand, faced Papua New Guinea in their first game and defeated them comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, UAE scored 304 on the board, losing five wickets. Shival Bawa scored a brilliant century at the top of the order.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over PNG on 72, winning the game by 232 runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in their next fixture against the English side.

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Details:

Match: England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Match 13, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up.

Date and Time: January 11th 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, West Indies.

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Conaree Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the spinners to play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Basseterre is expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Probable XIs

England U19

Squad

George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, William Luxton, James Sales, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Alex Horton, James Rew, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden, Nathan Barnwell, James Coles, Tom Prest (c), Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh.

United Arab Emirates U19

Squad

Shival Bawa, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu (c), Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Sailles Jaishankar, Ali Naseer, Jash Giyanani, Vijaya Raghavan, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Soorya Sathishm Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani.

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Prediction

England’s opening game against Afghanistan was abandoned while the UAE defeated PNG comprehensively in their first game and will be high on confidence. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward in this game.

However, England look like the stronger side on paper and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: England U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

