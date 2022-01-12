ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 14, England U19 vs PNG U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

England will face Papua New Guinea in an Under-19 World Cup warm-up encounter on January 12. Warner Park in Basseterre will host the encounter.

England’s first warm-up fixture against Afghanistan was canceled. England then faced the United Arab Emirates in their second warm-up fixture. The game was played at Sandy Point Recreation Ground. The Three Lions will want to end their warm-up schedule on a positive note and head into the tournament with confidence.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) also faced the UAE in their last warm-up game. They suffered a heavy loss. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals as UAE posted 304 on the board in 50 overs. A disappointing performance from the PNG batters followed as they were bundled out for just 72, losing the game by 232 runs. They will have to be at their best while facing England on Wednesday.

England U19 vs PNG U19 U19 Match Details:

Match: England U19 vs PNG U19, Match 14, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up

Date and Time: January 12th 2022, Wednesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, West Indies

England U19 vs PNG U19 U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a balanced one. Batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will play a major role as the ball will tend to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

England U19 vs PNG U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Basseterre is expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Wednesday so we might see some rain interruptions.

England U19 vs PNG U19 U19 Probable XIs

England U19

Squad

George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, William Luxton, James Sales, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Alex Horton, James Rew, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden, Nathan Barnwell, James Coles, Tom Prest (c), Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh

PNG U19

Squad

Boio Ray (c & wk), Peter Karoho, Malcolm Aporo, Ryan Ani, Barnabas Maha, Christopher Kilapat, Patrick Nou, Sigo Kelly, Aue Oru, John Kariko, Karoho Kevau, Toua Boe, Katenalaki Singi, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

England U19 vs PNG U19 Match Prediction

The England side look strong on paper and will be hoping to finish the warm-ups on a winning note. PNG suffered a heavy loss against UAE and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the English side.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat PNG comprehensively on Wednesday.

Prediction: England U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

