ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 16, Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland will take on Scotland in the 16th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up matches. Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown will host this contest.

Ireland faced Sri Lanka in their first warm-up fixture. After electing to bowl first, the Irish bowlers restricted the Lankan batters to 233, picking up seven wickets in the process.

The batters then failed to step up as they were bundled out on 105, losing the game by 128 runs.

Ireland will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against Scotland.

Scotland, on the other hand, defeated Uganda in their opening game of the warm-ups. After being asked to bat first, the Scottish side scored 219 in their 50 overs, losing nine wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Uganda on 112, winning the game by 107 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against Ireland in their next game.

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Details:

Match: Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Match 16, ICC U19 World Cup Warm Up

Date and Time: January 12th 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown, West Indies

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Everest Cricket Club a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the spinners to play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Georgetown is expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There are slight chances of rain predicted on Wednesday.

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 Probable XIs

Ireland U19

Squad

Tim Tector (c), Jack Dickson, Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Daniel Forkin, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Luke Whelan, Diarmuid Burke, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Reuben Wilson

Scotland U19

Squad

Samuel Elstone, Gallmann Findlay, Aayush Mahapatra, Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Jack Jarvis, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Tear, Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer Keogh, Oliver Davidson, Christopher Cole, Lyle Robertson, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre

(Note: All players from the squad can participate in the warm-up match).

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 Match Prediction

With both sides being evenly matched, it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Wednesday.

Scotland have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: The Scottish side to win this encounter.

