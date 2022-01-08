ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 3, West Indies U19 vs India U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

West Indies U19 and India U19 will lock horns in Match No. 3 of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up on Sunday, January 9 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India U19, led by Yash Dhull, recently won the U19 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final. Moreover, having won the U19 World Cup four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, the Boys in Blue would be high on confidence. They ended up as the runners-up in the previous edition.

India U19 are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. But before the main tournament starts, they’d want to string together some wins in the warm-ups. Skipper Dhull will be looking to carry on the legacy left by the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Prithvi Shaw and others.

West Indies U19, led by Ackeem Auguste, won the World Cup back in 2016 after they beat India, then captained by Ishan Kishan. In the previous edition, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing fifth.

Going into the mega event, the Caribbean team has played 10 games. To start with, the West Indies lost a six-match one-day series against England U19 4-2. Thereafter, they defeated South Africa U19 in two matches while losing as many games in the four-match series.

Beating India U19 may not be a walk in the park for the West Indies.

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Match Details:

Match: West Indies U19 vs India U19, Match 3, ICC U19 World Cup Warm up

Date and Time: January 9th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana hasn’t been an overly batting friendly one as the average score at the venue is around 225. Moreover, the track tends to favor the team, batting first and hence, chasing shouldn’t be the way forward.

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy throughout the duration of the game with chances of rain around 9 AM in the morning. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Squads

Ackeem Auguste (C), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

India U19

Squads

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Note- Since it’s a warm-up fixture, all members of the squad can take part.

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Match Prediction

India U19 will go into the game after a dominating show in the U19 Asia Cup. West Indies, on the contrary, have struggled to some extent in the leadup to the mega event.

India U19 are thus favorites to win the game.

West Indies U19 vs India U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

