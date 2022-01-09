ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 5, Afghanistan U19 vs England U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan U19 and England U19 will lock horns in Match No. 5 of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up on Monday, January 10 at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts.

Afghanistan U19, led by Suliman Safi, are fresh off playing in the U19 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Although they failed to go beyond the group stage, they managed to hog the limelight. Afghanistan defeated the hosts by 140 runs and also gave Pakistan a run for their money.

Earlier this year, Afghanistan also beat defending U19 champions Bangladesh in Sylhet. After losing the first three games, they came back to win the last two matches. Noor Ahmad, who played in the 2020 U19 World Cup, is expected to be a key element of their bowling lineup.

Meanwhile, England, led by Tom Prest, had a topsy-turvy run in one-dayers in 2021. To start with, they defeated West Indies 4-2 at home. The two games England lost, were by the margins of a wicket. However, the year didn’t end on a happy note for them as Sri Lanka defeated them 4-2.

The matches were played in Colombo and the English players couldn’t adjust themselves to the playing conditions. Will Luxton was their leading run-scorer in the series with 150 runs at an average of 50. Skipper Prest led from the front, picking up nine wickets.

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs England U19, Match 5, ICC U19 World Cup Warm up

Date and Time: January 10th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a fairly decent one for batting. But it’s generally a bit on the slower side and hence, the spinners may come into play. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 Weather Forecast

Conditions will be clear throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side.

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Squads

Suliman Safi (C), Ijaz Ahmadzai (VC), Mohammad Ishaq (WK) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani & Younis

England U19

Squads

Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Note- Since it’s a warm-up fixture, all members of the squad can take part.

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 Match Prediction

England are favorites to win the game as they are the more seasoned of the two teams. But Afghanistan aren’t expected to be mere pushovers. A close contest seems to be in the offing.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

