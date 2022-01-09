ICC U19 World Cup Warm-up, Match 8, Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Scotland U19 will take on Uganda U19 at Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown on January 10, Monday in a wam-up match at the ICC U19 World Cup.

Scotland U19 have qualified for the mega event after registering two wins in the U19 World Cup qualifier in the European Region. Charlie Peet will be leading the team at the ICC event this time around. Scotland haven’t found luck until now in the event's history and they will be looking to put up better performances.

On the other hand, Uganda U19 made it to the U19 World Cup 2022 after registering three wins in the U19 World Cup qualifiers. Right-arm medium pacer Pascal Murungi will be leading the side this time around. His performances will be crucial to his team doing well in the mega event.

Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details

Match: Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19, Match 8

Date and Time: January 10, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Report

The weather in Caribbean islands is on the hotter side. There’s a lot of humidity and the same can be expected on game day as well. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius. Players need to tackle the humidity in order to put on their A-game.

Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

With wickets on the Caribbean islands turning towards the slower side, we can trust slow bowlers with variations to get some timely wickets. As the wicket behaves two-paced, there will be something for batters as well to score some crucial runs in the middle.

Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19 Squads

Scotland

Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

Uganda

Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail (vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

Scotland U19 vs Uganda U19 Prediction

Both sides have strong teams this time around and the same was witnessed in the U19 World Cup qualifiers. However, Scotland have a better equipped line-up when it comes to spin bowling. It is required when it comes to playing in Caribbean conditions. We can expect Scotland to come out on top in this contest.

