ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tanzania Women vs Zimbabwe Women (Updated) ft. Mary-Anne Musonda

Two matches were played on the fifth day of the ICC Women’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023. Botswana Women took on Kenya Women in the 9th match, and Tanzania Women faced Zimbabwe Women in the 10th match.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl against Botswana. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score. Botswana scored 52 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 20th over mark. Esther Wachira and Queentor Abel took three wickets each for Kenya.

Kenya made 34 runs for the loss of one wicket in six overs before the match got interrupted due to rain. Kenya were declared the winner on the basis of the DLS method.

Zimbabwe elected to bowl after winning the toss. Tanzania managed just 82 runs before getting all out in 19.5 overs. Fatuma Kibasu was the highest scorer with 22 runs off 37 deliveries. Precious Marange was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 3.5 overs in 13 runs.

Mary-Anne Musonda made 33 runs off 27 deliveries and helped Zimbabwe win the game by nine wickets in 15 overs. Marange won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 3 3 2 76 47* 76 101 75.24 - - 6 0 2 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"}">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 2 2 0 74 59 37 66 112.12 - 1 8 1 3 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 3 3 1 66 31 33 46 143.47 - - 9 1 4 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 3 3 0 65 33 21.66 49 132.65 - - 12 0 5 L Piety (NGA-W) 2 2 1 51 43 51 68 75 - - 4 1 6 M Uwase (RWA-W) 2 2 0 49 35 24.5 58 84.48 - - 6 0 7 R Musamali (UGA-W) 2 2 1 47 31* 47 49 95.91 - - 4 0 8 FO Kibasu (TZN-W) 3 3 1 47 25* 23.5 61 77.04 - - 4 0 9 P Agboya (NGA-W) 2 2 0 43 24 21.5 44 97.72 - - 7 0 10 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 2 2 0 42 32 21 53 79.24 - - 5 0

Modester Mupachikwa has reached the top place of this list of highest run-scorers. She has made 76 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 75.24.

Yasmeen Khan has dropped to second place and has amassed 74 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.12.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano has moved from third position to eighth. She has 66 runs in three games at a strike rate of 143.47.

Mary-Anne Musonda has made 65 runs in three matches and is now in fourth position.

Lucky Piety was earlier in third place and has moved to fifth position now. She has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 75 in two matches.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 3 3 10 1 34 6 2/6 5.66 3.4 10 - - 2 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 3 3 12 1 38 6 3/6 6.33 3.16 12 - - 3 Q Abel (KEN-W) 3 3 9.3 - 41 6 3/13 6.83 4.31 9.5 - - 4 P Marange (ZIM-W) 3 3 9.5 2 35 5 3/13 7 3.55 11.8 - - 5 E Wachira (KEN-W) 3 3 9 - 41 5 3/6 8.2 4.55 10.8 - - 6 C Aweko (UGA-W) 2 2 8 - 27 4 3/16 6.75 3.37 12 - - 7 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 2 2 8 - 28 4 3/14 7 3.5 12 - - 8 MJ Tumukunde (RWA-W) 2 2 3.3 - 19 3 2/12 6.33 5.42 7 - - 9 N Gwanzura (ZIM-W) 3 2 4.4 - 21 3 2/4 7 4.5 9.33 - - 10 P Agboya (NGA-W) 2 2 7 1 22 3 3/13 7.33 3.14 14 - -

Melvin Khagoitsa has moved from third place to first place. Loreen Tshuma has slipped to second position from first. Queentor Abel has moved to third position from eighth. All these three bowlers have picked six wickets each and are in the first three positions.

Precious Marange and Esther Wachira took three wickets each in their last outing. They have wickets each to their names and are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.