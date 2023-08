ICC Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 will start on August 31 and run till September 9 in Malaysia. Featuring 11 teams, a total of 28 matches will be played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023.

Bahrain, Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates are the 11 teams that will participate in this tournament.

As per the format, these 11 teams have been divided into two groups. Each team will play the others once in their respective group. The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Later on, the top two teams from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 will advance to the Global Qualifier to be held in early 2024.

Bayuemas Oval, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, and Selangor Turf Club are the three venues that will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 matches.

ICC Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: August 31 - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 2: August 31 - Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 3: August 31 - Bhutan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Selangor Turf Club - 7:00 AM

Match 4: August 31 - Kuwait Women vs China Women, Bayuemas Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 5: August 31 - Hong Kong Women vs Myanmar Women - UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 6: September 1 - Myanmar Women vs Thailand Women, - Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 7: September 1 - China Women vs Hong Kong Women, Selangor Turf Club - 7:00 AM

Match 8: September 1 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 9: September 1 - Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women, Selangor Turf Club - 11:30 AM

Match 10: September 1 - Qatar Women vs Bhutan Women, Bayuemas Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 11: September 3 - Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Selangor Turf Club

- 7:00 AM

Match 12: September 3 - Malaysia Women vs Bahrain Women, Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 13: September 3 - Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 14: September 3 - Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women, Bayuemas Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 15: September 3 - China Women vs Thailand Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 16: September 4 - Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women, Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 17: September 4 - Bahrain Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Selangor Turf Club - 7:00 AM

Match 18: September 4 - Nepal Women vs Qatar Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 19: September 4 - China Women vs Myanmar Women, Bayuemas Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 20: September 4 - Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, Selangor Turf Club - 11:30 AM

Match 21: September 6 - Nepal Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 22: September 6 - Qatar Women vs Malaysia Women, Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

Match 23: September 6 - Bhutan Women vs Bahrain Women, Selangor Turf Club - 7:00 AM

Match 24: September 6 - Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women, UKM-YSD Cricket - 11:30 AM

Match 25: September 6 - Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women, Bayuemas Oval - 11:30 AM

Match 26: September 8 - 1st Semi-Final, Selangor Turf Club - 7:00 AM

Match 27: September 8 - 1st Semi-Final, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval- 7:00 AM

Match 28: September 9 - Final, Bayuemas Oval - 7:00 AM

ICC Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 will be available on India's FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 on any TV channel in India.

ICC Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details: Full Squads

Bahrain:

Deepika Rasangika ©, Sadamali Arachchige, Gayani Fernando, Tharanga Gajanayake, Prajna Jagdeesha, Manal Malik, Aswini Munglimane (wk), Swarna Nunna, Shashikala Prakash, Rasika Rodrigo, Asha Samildeen, Pavithra Shetty, Ishara Suhun, Abeera Waris

Bhutan:

Dechen Wangmo ©, Kinley Bidha, Ngawang Choden (wk), Sonam Choden, Tshering Choden, Yeshey Choden, Karma Dema, Anjuli Ghalley, Anju Gurung, Chado Om, Sonam, Pema Yangchen (wk), Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo

China:

Yuanyuan Cai, Xiuli Jin, Han Lili, Zheng Lili, Mengting Liu, Zi Mei (wk), Xu Qian, Chen Xinyu, Jing Yang (wk), Wenjing Yin, Chen Yue, Rongyu Zhao, Caiyun Zhou, Mingyue Zhu

Hong Kong:

Kary Chan ©, Natasha Miles, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Pull To, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Kuwait:

Amna Tariq ©, Priyada Murali, Maryyam Ashraf, Angel Gabriella D'Costa, Suchitha Lita D'Sa (wk), Raelyn D'Souza, Siobhan Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Iqra Ishaq, Maria Jasvi, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Glenda Menezes, Maryam Omar, Balasubramani Shanti

Malaysia:

Winifred Duraisingam ©, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Nur Aishah, Nik Nur Atiela, Irdina Beh Nabil, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Suabika Manivannan, Aina Najwa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika

Myanmar:

Zar Win ©, Htet Aung, Thae Thae Aung (wk), Lin Htun, San Nyo Htwe, Zin Kyaw, Zon Lin, Aye Moe, Khin Myat, Pan Ei Phyu, Thae Thae Po, May San, Theint Soe, Shwe Yee Win

Nepal:

Rubina Chhetry ©, Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Ishwori Bist, Khushi Dangol, Kabita Joshi, Asmina Karmacharya, Samjhana Khadka, Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (wk)

Qatar:

Hiral Agarwal, Aysha, Shahreen Bahadur, Saachi Dhadwal, Tafaul El Nour, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Khadija Imtiaz, Trupti Kale, Aleena Khan, Angeline Mare, Sabeeja Panayan, Rochelle Quyn, Shrutiben Rana, Sudha Thapa

Thailand:

Naruemol Chaiwai ©, Natthakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nanthita Boonsukham, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch

UAE:

Chaya Mughal ©, Esha Oza, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Al Maseera Jahangir, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnavi Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma