ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 1, Rwanda Women vs Mozambique Women - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers kicks off in Botswana on September 9. The top two teams will qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers next year. A total of 11 nations will participate in the competition.

Rwanda women lock horns against Mozambique women in the first game at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone, Botswana. Both sides will be looking to get off to a winning start in the opening fixture.

Rwanda recently participated in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. They finished third in the competition with a win against Nigeria in the 3rd place playoff game. In the close-fought encounter, they defeated Nigeria by eight runs. Cathia Uwamahoro finished as Rwanda’s highest run-scorer in the competition with 83 runs.

Rwanda's side is led by Marie Bimenyimana. Olga Matsolo will lead Mozambique in their first-ever tournament at the highest level. It provides an opportunity for players from both sides to showcase their talents and grab the headlines.

Match Details:

Match: Rwanda Women vs Mozambique Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 9th, 2021 Thursday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

Temperatures in Botswana will range between 14 to 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain. So expect the tournament to get underway on Thursday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Botswana is on the slower side and will assist the spinners. The average score on this pitch is 88. One can expect a low-scoring game in the opening match of the competition.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda Women

Playing XI: Flora Irakoze, Gisele Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Henriette Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (wk), Cathia Uwamahoro, Sifa Ingabire, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Margueritta Vumiliya

Mozambique Women

Playing XI: Olga Matsolo (c), Isabel Chuma, Alcinda Cossa, Sheila Guambe, Flora Macaringue, Paula Mazuze, Jessica Sainda, Dalmira Tivane, Rosalia Holong, Atalia Monjane, Palmira Cuinica

Match prediction

The African qualifiers kick off on September 9. This competition is an opportunity for the sides to make a mark in the cricketing world. The youngsters will be eager to grab the opportunity and showcase their talents.

Rwanda is a relatively better side. One can expect them to come out on top against Mozambique in the opening game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Prem Deshpande