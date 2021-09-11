ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 13, Swaziland Women vs Rwanda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021, Swaziland will lock horns with Rwanda on Sunday, September 12. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone will host this encounter.

Rwanda have got off to a winning start in the tournament as they defeated Mozambique in the opening game. It was a dominant performance from them as they knocked out Mozambique Women for just 17.

Immaculee Muhawenimana starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. Other bowlers too stepped up as the Mozambique team didn’t stand a chance. They chased down the target in the third over to get two points under their belt.

Swaziland, on the other hand, have suffered heavy losses in their first two games and an uphill task is ahead of them. The batters have failed miserably and have managed to put very low totals on the board.

They were knocked out for 29 against Botswana while chasing 224 and in the following game, they were bundled out for 17 against Zimbabwe. The players need to step up and fire in unison to challenge Rwanda.

Match Details:

Match: Rwanda Women vs Swaziland Women, Match 13, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 12, 2021 Sunday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report:

The weather in Botswana is expected to be warm and sunny. Temperatures should range between eight and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be expected on Sunday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Botswana is a bit on the slower side. But the batters enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the course of the match. We've seen a couple of high-scoring games at this venue and the trend should continue on Sunday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda Women

Rwanda Women looked good in their first game against Mozambique. The bowlers put up a good performance and will be looking to repeat it in the upcoming game against Swaziland. The team isn't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Alice Ikuzwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Henriette Ishimwe, Margueritte Vumiliye, Sifa Ingabire, Belyse Murekatete, Cathia Uwamahoro, Antoinette Uwimbabazi

Swaziland Women

Swaziland have lost both their games so far and are low on confidence. They need to be on their toes to challenge the Rwanda Women.

Playing XI: Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa (wk), Mbali Dlamini, Winile Ginindza (c), Ntombizini Gwebu, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Dumsile Dlamini, Nothando Mabila, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Tenele Malinga, Nombuso Khumalo, Khulani Maseko

Match prediction:

Rwanda Women were clinical in their first game against Mozambique, whereas the Swaziland Women are struggling in the competition. Rwanda look strong on paper as compared to Swaziland. Rwanda Women should come out on top against Swaziland and grab two points.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

