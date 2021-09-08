ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 3, Botswana Women vs Swaziland Women - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Botswana women will face Swaziland women in the third game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 Ground in Gaborone, Botswana, will host this encounter.

The hosts will be looking to kick off the tournament with a win. They aren’t in good form in recent times.

They finished last in the points table in the recently concluded Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, failing to win a single game in a total of four matches.

Laura Mophakedi will be leading the side and will look to change her side's fortunes. She, along with Florence Samanyika will hold the key for them in the batting line-up. Tuelo Shadrack will lead the bowling department.

Swaziland will be participating in a big tournament for the very first time. They replaced proposed debutants Malawi in the competition.

Swaziland has a couple of youngsters to look forward to and will be eager to showcase their talents at a higher level.

Match Details:

Match: Botswana Women vs Swaziland Women, Match 3, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 9, 2021 Thursday, 05:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report:

Temperatures in Botswana will range between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain. So, fans can expect a complete game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Botswana is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides.

The average score on this pitch is 88. It will stay on the slower side throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Playing XI: Florence Samanyika, Laura Mophakedi (c & wk), Shameelah Mosweu, Jacqueline Kgang, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Olebogeng Batisani, Onneile Keitsemang, Bontle Madimabe, Tuelo Shadrack, Collin Mokibelo

Swaziland Women

Playing XI: Winile Ginindza, Phindo Dlamini, Ntombizini Gwebu, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Khulani Maseko, Mawilsia May, Tenele Malinga, Ntombizonka Mkhatshwa, Nomvuyo Magagula, Dumsile Dlamini, Welile Mazibuko

Match prediction:

Both sides are new to the cricketing world and will be eager to make a mark. Botswana looks strong as compared to Swaziland and, expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

