ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, starting on December 9, Saturday. Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe will host all the games of the competition. This is a qualification process for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled in September and October 2024 in Bangladesh.

A total of eight teams are playing in the tournament, with four sides divided into two groups each. Group A will have Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Group B comprises Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda. Each team will play three games before the top two sides from both groups progress to semi-finals.

The first stage of the tournament was Division Two in September 2023 in which eight teams featured namely Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Sierra Leone. Kenya, Botswana, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon advanced to the playoffs.

Later, Botswana and Kenya made it to Division One after qualifying for the final of the Division Two campaign. Kenya secured a nine-wicket win over Botswana in the grand finale.

Now, both the Division Two finalists will play alongside six seeded teams in Division One. The two finalists in Division One will qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, December 9

Kenya vs Zimbabwe, 12:00 PM

Botswana vs Tanzania, 4:20 PM

Sunday, December 10

Namibia vs Nigeria, 12:00 PM

Uganda vs Rwanda, 4:20 PM

Monday, December 11

Kenya vs Tanzania, 12:00 PM

Botswana vs Zimbabwe, 4:20 PM

Tuesday, December 12

Nigeria vs Rwanda, 12:00 PM

Uganda vs Namibia, 4:20 PM

Wednesday, December 13

Botswana vs Kenya, 12:00 PM

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, 4:20 PM

Thursday, December 14

Namibia vs Rwanda, 12:00 PM

Uganda vs Nigeria, 4:20 PM

Saturday, December 16

First Semi-Final, 12:00 PM

Second Semi-Final, 4:20 PM

Sunday, December 17

Third place playoff, 12:00 PM

Final, 4:20 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live streaming for 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will be available on FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live broadcast for the tournament for fans in India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full Squads

Botswana

Laura Mophakedi (c, wk), Onneile Keitsemang, Oratile Kgeresi, Bontle Madimabe (wk), Pako Mapotsane, Goabilwe Matome, Tebogo Moitoi, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Wendy Moutswi, Merapelo Phiase, Florence Samanyika, and Tuelo Shadrack.

Kenya

Esther Wachira (c), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Mercy Ahono, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Khagoitsa, Kreeshna Mehta, Charity Muthoni (wk), Mary Mwangi (wk), Jemimah Ndanu, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Judith Ogolla, and Venasa Ooko.

Namibia

Irene van Zyl (c), Naomi Benjamin, Jurriene Diergaardt, Merczerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Bianca Manuel, Mekeleya Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Saima Tuhadeleni, Sune Wittmann, and Edelle Van Zyl.

Nigeria

Blessing Etim (c), Rukayat Abdulrasak, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Christabel Chukwuonye, Favour Eseigbe, Sarah Etim (wk), Victory Igbinedion, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Lucky Piety, Rachael Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday, and Lillian Udeh.

Rwanda

Marie Bimenyimana (c), Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Rosine Irera, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belise Murekatete, Zulufat Mutoniwase, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Marie Tumukunde ,Clarisse Uwase, and Merveille Uwase (wk).

Tanzania

Fatuma Kibasu (c), Saum Borakambi, Sophia Jerome, Perice Kamunya, Sheila Kizito, Aisha Mohamed, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Saum Mtae, Hudaa Omary, Agnes Qwele, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Mwajabu Salum, and Mwanamvua Ushanga.

Uganda

Concy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi (vc), Sarah Akiteng, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Lorna Anyait, Evelyn Anyipo, Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Awino, Esther Iloku, Patricia Malemikia, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, and Stephani Nampiina.

Zimbabwe

Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeritiripano, Maryanne Musonda (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo (vc), Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, and Nomvelo Sibanda.