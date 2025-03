ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2025, starting on Monday, March 10. A total of 12 matches will be played in the campaign. St Albans Club, in Corimayo, Argentina, will host all the matches of the competition.

Canada Women, USA Women, Argentina Women and Brazil Women are the four participating teams in the competition. Each team will play a total of five matches in a double round-robin format.

The top-ranked team at the end of the campaign will stand a chance to make it to the global qualifier. A total of four teams will move ahead from the Global Qualifier to the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place in England.

Canada Women have so far played 15 T20Is, winning seven and losing eight. They have a 100% win record against Argentina Women, winning four out of four contests. On the other hand, USA Women have played 32 T20Is, winning 16 and losing as many.

Argentina Women's team has played 32 T20Is so far, winning 10 games and losing a total of 22 matches. Brazil Women have played a total of 41 T20Is, winning 29 and losing 12.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, March 10

Match 1: Canada Women vs USA Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 2: Argentina Women vs Brazil Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 12:00 AM

Match 3: Brazil Women vs USA Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 4: Argentina Women vs Canada Women, 12:00 AM

Thursday, March 13

Match 5: USA Women vs Argentina Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 6: Canada Women vs Brazil Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 12:00 AM

Match 7: Canada Women vs Argentina Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 15

Match 8: USA Women vs Brazil Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 12:00 AM

Sunday, March 16

Match 9: Brazil Women vs Canada Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Monday, March 17

Match 10: Argentina Women vs USA Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 12:00 AM

Match 11: Brazil Women vs Argentina Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 12: USA Women vs Canada Women, St Albans Club, Corimayo, 12:00 AM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2025 for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, 2025: Full Squads

Brazil Women

Ana Clara Sabino, Camille Vitoria, Evelyn Muller, Laura Agatha, Maria Garcia, Roberta Avery, Carolina Nascimento (c), Giulia Ribeiro, Laura Cardoso, Lindsay Boas, Marianne Artur, Mayara dos Santos (wk), Monnike Machado (wk), Beatriz Pereira, Laira Ribeiro, Lara Moises, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro.

Argentina Women

Albertina Galan, Alison Prince, Maria Castineiras, Alison Stocks (c), Lucia Taylor, Mariana Martinez, Martina Quinn, Malena Lollo (wk), Alina Emch, Constanza Sosa, Julieta Cullen, Naara Patron (wk), Tamara Basile.

USA Women

Disha Dhingra, Ella Claridge, Gargi Bhogle, Aditiba Chudasama (c), Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan (wk), Sindhu Sriharsha (wk), Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Tara Norris.

Canada Women

Habeeba Bader, Nicole Gallagher, Rhea Misra, Achini Perera, Amarpal Kaur, Divya Saxena, Rabbjyot Rajput, Danielle Mcgahey (wk), Sana Zafar (wk), Kainat Qazi, Krima Kapadia, Mannat Hundal, Saniyah Zia, Vijayani Vithanage.

