ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers will commence on Friday (May 9) in Bangkok. Nine teams will play 21 games, with the hosts, Thailand, taking on Kuwait in the tournament opener.

This 10-day tournament is part of the qualification process for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup. The top two teams in the competition will advance to the Global Qualifiers. The tournament will be hosted at two different venues in Bangkok: the Terdthai Cricket Ground and the Asian Institute of Technology Ground.

Nine Teams, namely, Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar, Thailand, and the UAE, will be participating in the tournament. Deepika Rasangika, Dechen Wangmo, Natasha Miles, Amna Tariq, Indu Barma, Aysha, Naruemol Chaiwai and Esha Oza are the respective captains.

The tournament is divided into three groups. Group A consists of Bhutan, Kuwait and Thailand. Meanwhile, Group B includes Malaysia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Finally, Group C includes Bahrain, Hong Kong and Nepal.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers will be played in a double round-robin format, with each of the nine competing teams facing each other twice in the group stages. The top teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 9

Match 1: Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 2: Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 3: UAE Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 12:20 PM

Saturday, May 10

Match 4: Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 5: Thailand Women vs Bhutan Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 6: UAE Women vs Qatar Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 12:20 PM

Monday, May 12

Match 7: Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 8: Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 9: Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 12:20 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 10: Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 11: Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 12: UAE Women vs Malaysia Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 12:20 PM

Thursday, May 15

Match 13: Thailand Women vs Bhutan Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 14: Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 15: UAE Women vs Qatar Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 12:20 PM

Friday, May 16

Match 16: Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 17: Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women, Asian Institute of Technology Ground, 8:00 AM

Match 18: Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 12:20 PM

Sunday, May 18

Super Three: TBC vs TBC, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Monday, May 19

Super Three: TBC vs TBC, Terdthai Cricket Ground, 8:00 AM

Tuesday, May 20

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:00 AM

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025: Full Squads

Bahrain Women

Pavithra Shetty, Ashwini Govinda, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Sadamali Arachchige, Sana Butt, Abeera Warts, Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Tharanga Gajanayake

Bhutan Women

Dechen Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Ngawang Choden, Ritshi Choden, Sonam Choden, Tshering Choden, Yeshey Choden, Karma Dema, Sonam Pelden, Riya Pradhan, Sonam, Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo

Hong Kong Women

Natasha Miles, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Mahekdeep Kaur, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Kuwait Women

Shanthi Balasubramanian, Bhavana Yekkeli, Maryyam Sheikh, Raelyn Maria D Souza, Siobhan Lee Gomez, Venora Shaina D Souza, Khadija Khalil, Suchita Dsa, Candice Dias, Maria Jasvi, Amna Sharif Tariq, Mariamma Hyder, Maryam O. Kh Omar, Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani

Malaysia Women

Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna Razali, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Marsya Qistina Zafarani, Siti Nazwah Alyazis, Nur Dania Syuhada, Ainna Hamizah, Amalin Jimi, Mahirah Ismail, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan

Nepal Women

Bindu Rawal, Rajmati Airee, Samjana Khadka, Roma Thapa, Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bista, Manisha Upadhya, Riya Sharma, Sabnam Rai, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabit Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetri

Qatar Women

Aysha, Shahreen Bahadur, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel, Angeline Mare, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz, Sarrinah Ahmed, Sudha Thapa, Devabandha Kavinisseri, Sabeeja Panayan

Thailand Women

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannnapa Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Rosenan Kanoh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya

UAE Women

Keziah Miriam Sabin, Rinitha Rajith, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera Jahangir, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha

