ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2, Match 1, Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers commences on November 22 in the United Arab Emirates. A total of six teams will compete for a place in the global qualifiers. The top team from the Asia Qualifiers will progress to the global qualifiers.

The opening game of the Asia Qualifiers will see Hong Kong Women square off against Nepal Women at ICC Academy Ground no. 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Hong Kong women’s side will be led by Kary Chan. Chan has played 15 T20Is so far and picked up the first hat-trick for the Hong Kong Women’s team in international cricket. Hong Kong has played 15 matches so far, winning seven of those. They will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming Asia Qualifiers.

Nepal Women played a three-match T20I series against Qatar Women as preparation for the Asia Qualifiers. It was a good overall effort from them as they completed a whitewash over Qatar women. Rubina Chhetry has captained the side brilliantly and will be looking be at her best in the Asia Qualifiers. Indu Barma has been named her deputy and the Nepalese Women will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the Qualifiers.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Details:

Match: Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 22nd 2021, Monday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. Expect it to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Hong Kong Women

Probable XI

Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Lemon Cheung, Tammy Chu, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Heiley Lui, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar

Nepal Women

Probable XI

Kajal Shrestha (wk), Sita Magar, Jyoti Pandey, Dolly Bhatta, Sarita Magar, Saraswati Kumari, Rubina Chhetry (c), Sangita Rai, Sabnam Rai, Karuna Bhandari, Apsari Begam

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

Hong Kong Women haven’t had any game time before the Qualifiers whereas Nepal Women have had perfect preparations ahead of the Qualifiers. They start as favorites in the opening game of the competition.

Nepal Women look strong on paper and expect them to kick start their tournament with a win.

Prediction: Nepal Women to win this encounter.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

