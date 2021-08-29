ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 10, Scotland Women vs France Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the last game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, the Scotland Women will lock horns with the France Women at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain. Scotland have already qualified for the Qualifiers next year whereas France have already been knocked out of the tournament. Both sides will be looking to finish the tournament on a high.

Scotland Women have been sensational in this tournament. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with six points to their name. They have won all three of their games and a top-two finish is certain, irrespective of other results.

Scotland Women were ruthless in their previous game against Germany as they knocked out their opponents for just 30 and chased down the total in five overs. They should be expected to repeat the same performance in their last clash against France.

France, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them in the tournament. Their batters have failed miserably and haven't managed to get a total above 50 in each of their games.

The pressure of facing the top sides has got the better of the French side so far. With the last game scheduled against Scotland, they will be hoping to give the table-toppers a fight.

Match Details:

Match: Scotland Women vs France Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 30, 2021 Monday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report:

The temperature in Cartagena is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. Conditions will stay humid throughout the day. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the La Manga Club Bottom ground in Cartagena is very good for batting. The batters enjoy the surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be at their best while bowling on this track.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland Women

Scotland Women have been brilliant in the tournament so far. They haven’t lost any of their games so far and will be looking to finish at the top of the table with a win against France in their upcoming clash. They likely won't tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Ailsa Lister (wk), Charis Scott, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo

France Women

The French team's batters have failed to apply themselves and it is evident from the totals they have put in. They are likely to field the same XI that featured against Ireland in their previous game.

Playing XI: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Marie Violleau, Emmanuelle Breivet (c), Irma Vrignaud (wk), Tracy Rodriguez, Emma Chance, Magali Marchello

Match prediction:

Scotland have been sensational in the tournament so far while France have been the exact opposite. It's a clash between a well-balanced Scottish side and a struggling French team.

The Scottish women should finish on top against the French women in the last game of the Europe Qualifiers.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee