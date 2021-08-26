ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 3, Netherlands Women vs France Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Netherlands Women face France Women in the third game of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifiers 2021. The top two sides of the Europe Qualifiers will qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers next year. It’s all to play for both sides and fans can expect them to come out all guns blazing.

The Netherlands will be playing their second game of the day. They face Scotland in their first game of the afternoon and will face France on the night. The Netherlands have got a good mix of experienced and inexperienced players in their squad.

Babette de Leede has stepped up for them in recent times with the bat, with skipper Heather Siegers also chipping in. The Dutch need to be on their toes in this tournament and are one of the favorites to finish in the top two.

France, on the other hand, will start their tournament with a clash against the Netherlands. France suffered a heavy loss in the recently-concluded T20I series against Germany. Germany whitewashed France in the 5-match T20I series. France will be looking to turn the tables around in this five-team tournament.

Both sides have got good quality players on their side. It will all come down to using the experience in crunch situations. It promises to be a cracker of a contest on Thursday.

Match details

Match: Netherlands Women vs France Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 26, 2021, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report

The weather in Cartagena is expected to range between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game’s play. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch report

The pitch at Cartagena is expected to stay true throughout the game. The batters will enjoy it although the slow bowlers will enjoy bowling on this surface. It will assist the slow bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands have got several experienced players on their side. It will be up to these players to step up and finish in the top two. Skipper Heather Siegers will be eager to step up and lead her troops to finish on top against France.

Playing XI: Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Juliet Post, Frederique Overdiik, Annemijn Thomson, Hannah Landheer

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet will lead France in the Europe Qualifiers. France is a bowling heavy side and will rely heavily on their bowling department. The batters need to step up and back up their bowlers to finish in the top two.

Playing XI: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Marie Emmanuelle Violleau, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emma Chance, Maella Cargouet (wk), Irma Vrignaud, Clindy Breteche

Match prediction

On paper, the Dutch side looks strong. France's lack of experience at the top level and this might turn out to be a deciding factor when they face the Netherlands on Thursday. Expect the Dutch women to come out on top against the French women.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar