ICC Women's World Cup 2017: If India win on Sunday, it will eclipse 2011 World Cup triumph, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur and backed the Indian team to win the title.

A jubilant Indian team after their semifinal win over Australia

What’s the story?

With the Indian team progressing to the final of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, women’s cricket is currently the toast of the country. Gautam Gambhir, India’s top run-getter at the 2011 World Cup, reckons that if the Mithali Raj-led side do go on to win the trophy on Sunday, then it will be bigger than the men’s World Cup triumph in 2011.

"When we won in 2011 it was at home and we were the tournament favourites. But the women won the semi-final against Australia in difficult conditions. They are one step away from the World Cup and if they can win this, it will be bigger than the 2011 World Cup win," Gambhir told India Today.

Gambhir also heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur who almost single-handedly won the semi final for India with a blistering 171 not out.

"The occasion was very important. There will be other players who will play knocks like that, those who will get bigger runs than her. But it was a World Cup semi-final and against Australia. For a 42-over game to finish 171 not out was unbelievable, incredible. If it was a 50-over game, who knows, she might have got a double ton as well. She did it when India needed it the most and has got them one step away from a World Cup win," he added.

In case you didn’t know…

The Indian women’s team have made it all the way to the final of the World Cup. After winning four consecutive matches in Derby, they suffered back-to-back defeats to South Africa and Australia. However, in the do-or-die match against New Zealand, Mithali Raj led the side to victory. In the semi-final, Harmanpreet destroyed the Aussie bowling attack to take her team to the final.

The heart of the matter

Following Harmanpreet’s match-winning innings, many people are drawing parallels with Kapil Dev’s 175 against Zimbabwe. However, Gambhir opined that the two knocks cannot be compared because Kapil’s was in a group match while Harmanpreet’s was in a semi-final.

He felt that no man has ever played an innings like Harmanpreet’s, at least not in a World Cup semi-final. Gambir added that taking the match-situation into account, Harmanpreet's was ‘a far better innings’.

The 35-year-old gritty opener also backed India to go all the way and win the World Cup.

What’s next?

India take on England in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Author’s take

As Gambhir said, if the Eves do lift the trophy, it will be massive, perhaps even bigger than the 2011 triumph. If anything, it will surely revolutionise women’s cricket in the country.