ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: England SWOT Analysis

England, led by Heather Knight, will come into the Women's World Cup 2022 as the defending champions. They defeated India in the final of the 2017 edition to lay their hands on the silverware for the fourth time.

However, a lot has changed since then. The team has evolved with many youngsters coming into the setup.

England will start their World Cup campaign against the outright favorites Australia on March 5. They come into this mega event after being at the receiving end of a drubbing in the Ashes.

Having said that, the team put on a brilliant show in their warm-up encounters, winning against Bangladesh and South Africa quite comfortably.

England squad

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Sophie Dunkley, Katerine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Anya Shrubsole

Strengths

England might have lost their recent ODI series to Australia but they have been one of the most consistent teams since the last World Cup in 2017. They were second in the points table of ICC Women’s Championship that served as the pathway for the mega event’s qualification.

In terms of experience, the English side have skipper Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt. These players are well complemented by the youngsters.

England’s versatility in their bowling attack makes them the most dangerous side in the tournament.

Brunt and Shrubsole can swing the new ball, while Kate Cross is the perfect first-change bowler to keep the pressure on the opposition. Sophie Ecclestone is their top-ranked bowler and picks up wickets regularly in the middle overs.

Weaknesses

England’s batting is of huge concern if they lose a couple of early wickets. A good start is imperative for them, which was evident during the recent series against Australia.

They didn’t cross the 200-run mark even once in three ODIs, mustering scores of only 178, 129 and 163. Knight, Beaumont and Sciver will have to take on a lot of responsibility for England if they are to put up or chase big scores during the World Cup.

Opportunities

A few personnel from the England side that won the 2017 World Cup have changed. As many as 10 players will be featuring in the mega event for the first time and have a great chance to experience that feeling of being champions.

Pace bowler Kate Cross and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone have been excellent over the last few years. They have played enough matches for England now to take up the mantle in crucial moments.

The English have a well-rounded squad that can perform in any given conditions on offer during the tournament.

Threats

As mentioned above, England’s batting has been a worry and if not for a decent start, they might crumble. Moreover, it is imperative for their batting to come good in the initial matches of the World Cup as they face Australia and India in two of their first four matches.

If they don’t set the tone early in the tournament, England might struggle and crumble under pressure in must-win situations.

England’s Probable XI

Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Sunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

