ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 1: New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women are set to lock horns with the West Indies Women in the tournament opener of the ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022 at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Women head into this encounter on the back of a strong performance against a formidable Australia Women team in the warm-ups. Stamping their authority over a champion side, they have proven to be one of the front-runners to win the title.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, put up a rather sedate performance against a strong India Women side in the build-up to this tournament opener. Chasing a modest 259-run target, the women from the Caribbean could only manage to score 177 runs in their quota of 50 overs.

They are a quality side but have failed to convert their potential to consistent performances. They have quite a few match-winners amongst their ranks and they will look to keep the Windies on the winning track.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Match Details.

Match: New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women, Match 1 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 4, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is a good cricketing surface. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots freely. The new ball is expected to move around a bit while spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface. A score of 270+ will be a good score here.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women are in a great headspace and have put up quite a few impressive performances in the build-up to this World Cup. New Zealand Women are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. West Indies Women will be no pushovers and are expected to give the White Ferns a run for their money.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

