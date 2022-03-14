ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 14: Australia Women vs West Indies Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women will take on West Indies Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 14th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, are sitting pretty on top of the table with wins in all three of their matches. Their net run rate of 1.626 shows how dominant they have been in their campaign.

They will go into the game on the back of a 141-run win over Sophie Devine’s New Zealand.

After being put into bat, the Aussies scored 269 runs after half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath. Ashleigh Gardner also made an unbeaten 18-ball 48.

Thereafter, Australia bowled the White Ferns out for 128. Darcie Brown picked up three wickets.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, started their campaign with two back-to-back wins over New Zealand and England. But on Saturday, Mithali Raj’s India defeated them by 155 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana’s centuries helped India post 317.

Thereafter, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews put on a 100-run stand for the opening wicket to put West Indies in command. However, India made a strong comeback and bowled their opponents out for 162 in 40.3 overs.

The Caribbean team lost their last 10 wickets for just 62 runs.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Match 14, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 15, 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve turned out to be a fairly good one for batting, although an overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards.

Winning the toss and putting runs on the board should be the way forward. The pacers are likely to get a lot of help from the pitch.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be cool and pleasant. There is a seven percent chance of rain with clouds around.

The temperature will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Australia have won 12 out of 13 matches against the West Indies in WODIs. In World Cups, the Aussies have beaten the Caribbean team in five out of their six games.

On current form, Australia are the clear favorites to win their next match.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

